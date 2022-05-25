Johnson City, TN — For the first time this season the Tri-Cities Otters had the chance to play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark … tonight against Appalachian FC. The Otters have had success on the road early in the 20-22 campaign going (2-1).

As we take you out to the pitch which is once again TVA Credit Union Ballpark, last season they were ranked 7th in attendance. One reason is because of their aggressive play, here the shot on goal is stopped by the goalie.

Then later off the corner kick, just a little too high for the header from his teammates. Finally in the 2nd half a shot by Moritz Lusch is deflected and Aritz Uriarte is there to bury it in the net for the score… It was 1-0

“Fear the fur” Otters win 2-1