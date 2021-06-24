Otters hold off Fusion for second-straight victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities traded goals with North Carolina throughout the match Wednesday night, but it was the Otters who held onto their lead late in the game to secure a 3-2 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Johnson City squad scored not even 10 minutes into the game when Gabriel Ramos sent in a perfectly placed ball into the box which found the head of Matt Skinner. North Carolina answered almost immediately with Mason Duval netting the equalizer.

The Otters retook the lead in the 23rd minute when Guillermo Segovia dishing off to Danilo Seglio, who uncorked a rocket past the keeper. The 2-1 score held all the way to the 50th minute when the Otters found the back of the net once again.

The Fusion scored late in the contest, but the Otters didn’t let go as they moved their unbeaten streak to five games. Tri-Cities look to make it six when they travel to Virginia Beach on Saturday.