Otters close out regular season with a shutout win over Wake FC

A pair of first half goals sealed the seventh victory this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters put a bow on a record-breaking season with a 2-0 victory over Wake Futbol Club Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Stadium.

The Johnson City squad pounced on their counterparts early, leading 2-0 after the first half. Forward Danilo Seglio netted the first goal in the 21st minute. Not even 20 minutes later, the Otters doubled their lead when midfielder Gabriel Ramos tickling the twine.

FT: Otters finish the night with a dominant 2-0 win to finish the season 7-4-3 and 4th in the South Atlantic! Heck of a season with plenty of broken records! pic.twitter.com/yibnTLFXzb — Otter Soccer (@Ottersoccer) July 11, 2021

Even though Tri-Cities closed out the regular season going unbeaten in nine out its last 10 games, they will miss the postseason. Only the top three teams in each division make the playoffs, so North Carolina Fusion U23, West Virginia United and Lionsbridge FC will keep their season going.

The Otters set seasons records for most wins (7), points (24) and unbeaten streak (8).