Otters capture first OtterSquatch cup after taking down Appalachian FC

An own goal in the second half gave Tri-Cities the 1-0 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Otters might’ve moved fields from Kermit-Tipton Stadium to TVA Credit Union Ballpark, but the Tri-Cities squad never lost the winning touch with the Otters beating Appalachian FC 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

The first half went scoreless with both squads having plenty of scoring chances, but the Otters took full advantage of Appalachian’s mistakes in the second half with the Boone team tallying an own goal.

What better way to open up at our new home than with some hardware! A 1-0 win today sees the Otters secure the OtterSquatch Cup in front of a packed out Perch! #FearTheFur pic.twitter.com/F8yJ8vzoJn — Otter Soccer (@Ottersoccer) May 9, 2021

The 1-0 victory in the second leg of the series gave the Otters an aggregate win of 4-1.

Tri-Cities squad kicks off its regular season on May 14 when it travels to Tobacco Road FC with their home-opener happening on June 4th against Lionsbridge FC.