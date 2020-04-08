Omar Wattad named Lander men’s basketball head coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Science Hill standout Omar Wattad was named the new Lander men’s basketball head coach after helping Lincoln Memorial to five 30-win seasons and a berth in the 2016 national championship game.
Overall, the Georgetown and Chattanooga alum spent six seasons on Josh Schertz’s staff at Lincoln Memorial, assisting the Railsplitters to a 178-24 record with five NCAA Tournament berths, including two trips to the Final Four. His teams won five South Atlantic Conference regular-season titles and three SAC Tournament championships, making three appearances in the NCAA Southeast Region championship game.
Wattad inherits a pretty good Lander team that won its fifth Peach Belt Conference Tournament title last season, tallying a school-record 14 conference wins and earning its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.