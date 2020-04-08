Omar Wattad named Lander men’s basketball head coach

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Science Hill standout Omar Wattad was named the new Lander men’s basketball head coach after helping Lincoln Memorial to five 30-win seasons and a berth in the 2016 national championship game.

Overall, the Georgetown and Chattanooga alum spent six seasons on Josh Schertz’s staff at Lincoln Memorial, assisting the Railsplitters to a 178-24 record with five NCAA Tournament berths, including two trips to the Final Four. His teams won five South Atlantic Conference regular-season titles and three SAC Tournament championships, making three appearances in the NCAA Southeast Region championship game.

Wattad inherits a pretty good Lander team that won its fifth Peach Belt Conference Tournament title last season, tallying a school-record 14 conference wins and earning its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories