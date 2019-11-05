Olympian Abbey Cooper Discusses Athletic Challenges with Milligan Students

The Dartmouth alum is the first Ivy Leaguer to win seven NCAA Individual Championships

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Olympian Abbey Cooper talked about the trials and tribulations she’s encountered during her illustrious career with Milligan students Monday night.

The former Dartmouth standout won seven individual NCAA Championships, the first Ivy League to do so. She qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but during the qualifying heat, she stumbled over a fallen runner and tore her ACL in the process.

She finished the race and advanced to the final, because of the accident, but was unable to compete due to the injuries. Her actions during the incident helped her secure the Fair Play Award from the International Fair Play Committee.

The Massachusetts native knows this event grew her as a person on and off track.

“Just be ready for uncertainty and opposition and suffering in sport. We all know that’s an essential component of life, but we can actually not turn away from it and muscle are way through it and actually become students of it and know, not only is it going to make us stronger, it’s going to channel and reveal and draw out something within that we didn’t have before,” Cooper said.

Cooper is training to represent the United States in the 2020 Olympics.