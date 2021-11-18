Oliver earns first ETSU win with tenacious showing against USC-Upstate

The Buccaneers outrebounded the Spartans 57-35 in the 13-point win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Desmond Oliver gave ETSU’s fan a great first impression with the Buccaneers fighting for the first-year head coaches’ initial Buc win in the 56-43 victory Thursday night at Freedom Hall.

It wasn’t the cleanest game for the Johnson City squad, who shot from 32.4% (22-68) from the field and 6-30 on three-pointers. The Buccaneers buckled down on the blocks by outrebounding the Spartans 57-35, including 26 offensive boards. East Tennessee State finished with 19 second-chance points and 28 in the paint.

The Bucs featured six players that scored seven points or more. The Johnson City squad was led by guard David Sloan, who racked up 12 points and six rebounds. Fellow guard Jordan King was right behind his backcourt counterpart with 11 points.

Center Silas Adheke (7pts, 10reb), forward Charlie Weber (7pts, 9reb), forward Ty Brewer (7pts, 5 reb) and guard Mohab Yasser (7 pts, 3 reb) also had solid performances.

The Spartans had no player reach double digits with the nine points from guard Bryson Mozone setting the bar.

The Buccaneers look to build on this momentum when they head to next weeks Naples Invitation. They kickoff the event against Murray State on Monday. Kent State, James Madison, Wright State, George Washington, Missouri State and Long Beach State are also taking part in the tournament.