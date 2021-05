The Tri-Cities squad was outscored 20-6 in the first half

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Venom’s offense struggled to find action in the redzone against the Tribe Saturday night as East Tennessee dropped to their counterpart 40-6 at the Impact Community Center in Bristol.

The Tri-Cities squad fell behind early and couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole as the Venom trailed by 14 at halftime.

The Venom look to bounce back as they hit the road next week to take on the Defenders.