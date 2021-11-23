Numerous Buccaneers named finalists for national awards

Running back Quay Holmes is up for the Walter Payton Award, Sanders is in the running for the Eddie Robinson Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The honors continued to roll in for the ETSU football program Monday with running back Quay Holmes and head coach Randy Sanders both up for national awards.

Holmes was named a finalist for Walter Payton Award which is presented to the national offensive player of the year at the FCS level.

Holmes leads the FCS in rushing yards with over 14-hundred yards and 17 total touchdowns. Holmes’ 1,431 rushing yards this season set a new ETSU single-season record, while he also became the schools leading rusher and scorer.

Coach Sanders has been named a Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson Award Finalist which is an award presented to the national coach of the year at the Division I FCS level.

Coach Sanders guided the Bucs to a 10-1 overall record this season, including 7-1 in Southern Conference play to earn the outright SoCon Championship for the first time in program history.

Under Coach Sanders, the Bucs were able to knock off SEC foe Vanderbilt to begin the season and picked up monumental wins along the way, including the first win over Wofford since 1998 and the first win in Greenville, S.C. since 1997.

This is the second time since his arrival that Coach Sanders has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award – doing so in 2018 as well.