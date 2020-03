CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU women's basketball team was knotted up at 63 with a minute left in the game, but the Mocs were clutch from the free throw line down the stretch to pull away for a 69-65 victory Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena.

Redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz and sophomore forward E'Lease Stafford did their part with each dropping 21 points. Sophomore forward Shynia Jackson chipped in 14 points.