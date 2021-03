The Huskies shot 18% from behind the arc as they fell 49-41 to the Eagles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – North Greene’s hopes of being crowned Class A royalty came to a close Friday afternoon as the Huskies dropped 49-41 to Summertown in the state semifinals at the Murphy Center.

North Greene’s Brooklyn Anderson led all scorers with 21 points, but that was pretty much the only bright spot as the Lady Huskies only made 33% (15-of-46) of their shots and connected on only two 3-point attempts.

James Buchanan’s squad wraps up the year with a 27-8 overall record.