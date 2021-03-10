North Greene, Cloudland both have their sights on the Class A state title

The Huskies take on Gibson County in the first round, while the Highlanders square off against Loretto

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both North Greene and Cloudland are both looking to capture a state title, but only one squad could possibly leave with the Class A championship with both teams in the same bracket.

The Huskies took down the Highlanders three out of their four meetings this season, including in the district and regional championship games. The lone victory for Cloudland was a 43-37 win on February 4.

The state tournament tips off Wednesday afternoon with Cloudland (21-6) taking on Loretto (18-7) at 11:30 a.m. and North Greene (26-7) battles Gibson County (33-1) at 2:30 p.m.