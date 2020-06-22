Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega

The Richard Petty athlete is the only African-American driver on the Cup Series

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL) – NASCAR revealed in a statement Sunday night that a noose was found in the stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway.

No fans were allowed in the infield at Talladega on Sunday, which suggests that whoever left the noose in Wallace’s garage had credentials to be present in that area.

The statement from NASCAR Sunday night:

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Bubba Wallace is the only driver that comes from an African-American background at the top level of NASCAR. He responded to the incident with the tweet below.

The rescheduled race starts at 3 p.m. on Fox.