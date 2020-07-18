Noland: ETSU athletics likely won’t happen in August

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee athletics will hit a bump in the road as ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said sporting events in August will likely be cancelled due to Covid-19.

This decision wouldn’t impact football, which plays its first game on September 5 against Mars Hill. The men’s and women’s soccer teams, along with volleyball will be effected by the choice.

The Colonial Conference announced on Friday its suspending fall sports, which makes a total of 10 conferences across all three divisions that aren’t playing football this fall. The Southern Conference plans to meet at the end of July and athletics will be the topic of discussion, but the athletes health will be the most important aspect.

“This landscape is changing quickly and once again, if we do not put in the safety protocol we need to, it is very possible that our university will be in the same position and we have to take that, because we need to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Noland said.