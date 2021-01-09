No. 9 Tennessee tops Texas A&M 68-54 behind Santiago Vescovi

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) keeps the ball away from Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 9 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 68-54.

Vescovi hit his first four attempts from behind the arc, part of a 17-4 Tennessee run that pushed the Volunteers’ lead to 14. A 9-4 start to the second half boosted the lead again to double digits and the Aggies couldn’t recover. Savion Flagg led the Aggies with 12 points.

Tennessee looks to make it three-straight when it visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday. It tipoffs on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.