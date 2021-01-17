No. 23 Lady Vols bounce back against Alabama 82-56

Four out of five starters finished with at least 14 points in Tennessee's third conference win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from a disappointing loss to roll past Alabama 82-56.

Tennessee, coming off a 67-66 home loss to Georgia on Thursday, took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Crimson Tide 26-7.

It was a confidence building win with No. 4 UConn coming to Knoxville on Thursday. It was the opposite story for the Crimson Tide, who upended No. 14 Mississippi State 86-78 on the road Thursday but couldn’t contain the Tennessee offense at home. Jordan Lewis led Alabama with 22 points.