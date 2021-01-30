No. 20 Va. Tech rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 8 Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia.
The Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers, who made just one shot from the floor in the final 8:25.
The Hokies sit a half-game behind the Cavaliers in the ACC standings and Virginia Tech looks to keep up the momentum when its travels to Pittsburgh next Wednesday.