No. 20 Va. Tech rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 8 Virginia

Sports

The Hokies moved to a half-game behind the Cavaliers for the lead in the ACC standings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) and Keve Aluma (22) celebrate a score against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia.

The Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers, who made just one shot from the floor in the final 8:25.

The Hokies sit a half-game behind the Cavaliers in the ACC standings and Virginia Tech looks to keep up the momentum when its travels to Pittsburgh next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories