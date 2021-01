Kingsport's own John Fulkerson battled on the blocks as the senior chalked up 15 points and eight boards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading No. 10 Tennessee to a 81-61 victory over Vanderbilt.

Johnson was one of four double-digit scorers for the Volunteers (10-1, 4-1 SEC). John Fulkerson had 15 points, Victor Bailey scored 11 and Jaden Springer had 10.

Vanderbilt (4-6, 0-4) was led by Dylan Disu’s 19 points. Scotty Pippen, Jr. scored 18.

The Volunteers look for their fourth-straight when they head to Florida next Tuesday.