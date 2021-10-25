Nissan Stadium to host WWE’s SummerSlam next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WWE’s SummerSlam will be held in Nashville for the first time next summer.

The home of the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, will host the event on July 30, 2022.

This is the first time the dates and locations of the following year’s pay-per-view schedule have been announced in the year prior. The 2022 slate will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE.

The schedule is as follows*:

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston

Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.