Nine Bucs Named to Phil Steele All-SoCon Teams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Aug. 8, 2019) – The ETSU Buccaneers saw nine players named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Southern Conference Team, as announced on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The Bucs were led by Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) who was tabbed as the Phil Steele SoCon Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named to the first team. Joining Player on the first team is redshirt-sophomore running back Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.), redshirt-senior defensive lineman Jason Maduafokwa (Seymour, Tenn.), senior defensive back Jeremy Lewis (Lawrenceville, Ga.) and junior defensive back Tyree Robinson (Gainesville, Ga.).

Three Buccaneers landed on the second team: redshirt-junior Blake Bockrath (Loveland, Ohio), junior defensive back Karon Delince (Phenix City, Ala.) and graduate student Jared Folks (Harrisburg, Pa.).

The final honoree on the Phil Steele Preseason All-SoCon Third Team Offense is Tre’mond Shorts (Hampton, Ga.).

The Bucs open the 2019 campaign at Appalachian State on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. before hosting Shorter in the home opener at Greene Stadium on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.