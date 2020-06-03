NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals rescheduled for October 9-11

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have to wait until October to experience the races.
According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedways, Bristol Dragway officials announced the Thunder Valley Nationals have been rescheduled for October 9-11.
The release says the rescheduling is part of the revised 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
The weekend schedule was also revised to function in a condensed format with NHRA Sportsman qualifying, time trials and exhibition classes limited to Friday.
NHRA Pro qualifying will take place on Saturday, and the finals for both Pro and Sportsman will be held Sunday.
A revised schedule for the the Bristol Dragway was included in the release:
Bristol Dragway 2020 Schedule
June 6 Thunder Valley Street Fights
June 12-14 DER Series
June 20 Thunder Valley Street Fights
June 26-28 DER Series
July 2-5 BTE World Footbrake Challenge XIV
July 10-12 Huddleston Performance Jr. Dragster Nationals
July 13-18 NHRA Jr. Drag Racing Eastern Conference Finals
July 24-26 DER Series
Aug. 1 Thunder Valley Street Fights
Aug. 15 Thunder Valley Street Fights
Aug. 20-23 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem
Aug. 28-29 Street Car Takeover presented by Nitto Tire
Sept. 3-6 BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 100K
Sept. 29-Oct 3 Sparco Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries
Oct. 9-11 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
