Raiders could share stadium with Giants
AP Pro Football Writer - SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Oakland Raiders are in talks with the Giants about playing their home games next season at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Sunday night the two sides are in discussions, but no deal has been reached. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing has been finalized.
NBC Bay Area reported that an announcement of the Raiders' plans to play in San Francisco will be made this week.
The Raiders are looking for a home for 2019 after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over the planned move to Las Vegas in 2020. The team has no lease for 2019 and owner Mark Davis dropped out of negotiations with Oakland after the suit was filed in December.
The Raiders were still considering Oakland, as well as the possibility of sharing Levi's Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers. A final decision is needed soon so the NFL can start making its 2019 schedule.
