Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia leaders and residents heard the first report from a top landfill expert at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Dr. Craig Benson, a former dean of engineering at the University of Virginia, has worked on similar landfills in the past. He was brought in by the City of Bristol, Virginia to assess the landfill situation.

For more than two hours, Benson laid out his recommendations for how the city should handle the landfill, which has affected Bristol residents mentally and physically.