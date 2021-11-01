Report: Henry suffers potentially season-ending injury in victory over Colts

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo (42) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry could have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry fractured his foot and is expected to undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The concern on Titans’ RB Derrick Henry is a jones fracture that would require surgery and end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Schefter reported Henry has a jones fracture, which is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe, and could require surgery that ends his season.

Henry was seen on the sideline with his shoe off during the first quarter of the game. The NFL rushing leader, Henry had 28 carries for 68 yards in Sunday’s game, ending a four-game streak of 100-yard games against the Colts. The 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.

Henry leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a league-high 219 rushes, well ahead of the next leading rusher, Joe Mixon of Cincinnati.

Coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters at noon Monday.

The Titans have won four straight overall, three straight in the series and now has a commanding lead over the Colts (3-5) in the AFC South courtesy of the third season sweep in this series in franchise history for Tennessee.

The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams for a night game next Sunday.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.