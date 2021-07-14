Manning talks about taking Tennessee with him into the upcoming Hall of Fame

Knoxville, TN — In less than a month, legendary Tennessee and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his legacy will be enshrined amongst the greats in Canton, Ohio.

Manning is the headliner in the class of 20-21. He’s a two-time super bowl champion.. winning one with the Denver Broncos and one with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s a 5-time NFL MVP.. and a 14-time pro bowler.. but he said it all started in Knoxville.. and the University of Tennessee will always have a special place in his heart.

PEYTON MANNING “I felt like I was always carrying Tennessee with me and was always reminded that’s where I came from. That was important to me and it was always a real bond playing against Al Wilson or Peerless Price, Leonard Little, guys that I played with, Jason Witten just a bond there from the University of Tennessee playing against these guys in the NFL. I certainly am taking the University of Tennessee and Knoxville and the state of Tennessee into the Hall of Fame with me because they’ve been such an important part of my football life.”