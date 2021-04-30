Former Va. Tech stars go in 1st round of NFL Draft: Caleb Farley to Titans, Christian Darrisaw to Vikings

This Oct. 5, 2019, file photo shows Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley, right, intercepting a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Farley was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJHL) – The 1st round of the NFL Draft took place Thursday night in Cleveland, and a pair of former Virginia Tech football stars heard their names called on back-to-back picks.

The first was Caleb Farley, the star Hokies cornerback who opted-out of the 2020 season, drafted No. 22 to the Tennessee Titans. This was a key hole for the Titans to address after corner Malcolm Butler left in free agency.

On the very next pick, teammate Christian Darrisaw heard his name called for the No. 23 pick to the Minnesota Vikings. Offensive tackle was also a hole for the Vikings after losing Riley Reiff this offseason.

Farley was one of the more mysterious draft prospects because of an ongoing back issue that required two surgeries. He missed the final two games of the 2019 season when he had issues with a pinched nerve in his back, and had a microdisectomy in March which forced him to cancel his pro day.

He did not play the cornerback position until he got to college, playing quarterback in high school. The North Carolina native had a breakthrough season in 2019 where he earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Darrisaw was a consensus first-team All-ACC selection in 2020, starting all 10 games at left tackle.

Farley is the first cornerback to be drafted in the 1st round since Kyle Fuller in 2014. He is the 12th 1st round pick in Hokies history and Darrisaw is the 13th, the first offensive lineman to be drafted in the 1st round since 2008 with Duane Brown.