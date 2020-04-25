New England picks up Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene in third round

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene goes from one storied program to another as the New England Patriots selected the Littleton, Colorado native with the 101st overall pick Friday night.

Scouts were in love with Keene’s versatility, who could set up in-line, in the slot or in the backfield. One thing that jumps off the page for Keene is his ability to block and he has the tools to be a bigger offensive threat.

A second tight end on the second night of #PatsDraft.#Patriots select @DaltonKeene18 with the 101st overall pick. pic.twitter.com/EAJlh9YEqp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

This wasn’t the first Patriots tight end picked by New England, who selected UCLA’s Devin Asiasi. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 after catching 44 passes for 641 yards (14.6 per) and scoring four touchdowns.

These two will be heavily leaned on as New England tight ends combined for a league-low 37 catches and tied for last in the league with two touchdowns last season. The Patriots possible options coming into the draft are nowhere close to New England as Rob Gronkowski is a Buccaneer and Ben Watson is retired. The Pats haven’t drafted a tight end earlier than the fifth round since they took Gronkowski in the second round in 2010.