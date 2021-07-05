Native American national baseball team kicks off two-week tour

The circuit got underway in Johnson City and wraps on July 17 in Burlington

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Native American national team took the diamond at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Monday night, which marked the beginning of a two-week tour of the Appalachian League Stadiums.

The Warriors will travel to Elizabethton on Tuesday, Greeneville on Wednesday, Kingsport on Thursday, Bristol on Friday with the tour wrapping up on July 17 at Burlington.

This squad consists of college-age players whose heritage is connected to one of the 400 Tribal Nations that’s in North America. This type of culture is connected with how these players attack each and every game.

“They are truly champions of the heart and they want to play and they’re just like professional athletes. You got to be a 12-year old at heart and enjoy just competing for the day and this is what these guys are doing,” manager Frank Fulton said.

“They’re not worried about the hoopla that comes with baseball, they just want to come out here and hit, throw, go to sleep and go back and do it again. So when you find a bunch of guys like that, it’s a joy to give you everything they have.”