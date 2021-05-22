National Football Foundation sets up new Hall of Fame in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new honor is available for Northeast Tennessee’s most prestigious football names.

The National Football Foundation’s Mountain Empire Chapter opened a new Hall of Fame at MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. The hall features memorabilia from local teams and players with great accomplishments at the high school, college, and pro levels.

The inaugural class has some big time names included in its 13 inductees: Jason Witten, Steve Spurrier among others.

The foundation also gives out scholarships to local high school football players, which has a section in the Hall of Fame exhibit as well.