National Football Foundation opens up Mountain Empire Chapter HOF

The Hall of Fame is stationed in the entrance of the MeadowView Convention Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The areas best high school and college athletes are getting their place in history as the National Football Foundation showcased the Mountain Empire Chapter Hall of Fame Monday afternoon.

Government leaders, along with local sports legends were on hand for the official the ribbon cutting at the Meadowview Convention Center.

The exhibit features features artifacts from numerous teams and players from the area, including autographed memorabilia, game used equipment, programs and trophies from different college and high school teams.

National Football Foundation president Mike Gonce said he hopes people will enjoy these items, but also learn something about the local legends.

“People that have played in the 20’s and 30’s, those can quickly be forgotten so this is a chance to learn about those,” Gonce said. “So it’s to honor their legacy, but it’s also to inspire the future leaders and we’ve got some future leaders that have recently been honored and that’s been inducted.”

“So it’s a chance to learn about them and look at the leadership and look at what football has meant to them and really understand that football matters and it’s something to come and look at and learn about.”