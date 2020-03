BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 15: View of the NASCAR logo during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

(WJHL)- In a statement from NASCAR, officials said they will be making an announcement about near term race events scheduling Thursday.

The entire statement is below.

“NASCAR will announce its plan for near term race event scheduling at 1 pm ET.” NASCAR

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.