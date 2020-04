Kyle Larson gets ready to climb into his car to practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

(WJHL) – NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely after his use of inappropriate language during Sunday’s iRacing event.

NASCAR tweeted on Monday morning that language like the kind used by Larson will not be tolerated.

NASCAR said in the tweet that its Member Conduct Guidelines are clear where language is concerned and this will be enforced.