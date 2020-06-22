NASCAR shares emotional video ahead of Talladega race as drivers usher Bubba Wallace’s car to starting grid

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL)- Just before the engines began to roar Monday at Talladega Superspeedway, dozens of drivers and crew members were seen walking driver Bubba Wallace’s car to the starting grid.
The video was shared on NASCAR’s Twitter page.
Throughout the day the hashtag #IStandWithBubba was gaining traction on social media less than 24 hours after NASCAR officials said a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage.
According to a statement Monday from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama, Town’s office, the FBI and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident to determine if any federal charges could be brought against whoever placed the noose in the garage.
Bubba Wallace also posted on Twitter Monday just before the race with the caption “Together.”