NASCAR shares emotional video ahead of Talladega race as drivers usher Bubba Wallace’s car to starting grid

Driver Bubba Wallace, right, is overcome with emotion as he and team owner Richard Petty walk to his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL)- Just before the engines began to roar Monday at Talladega Superspeedway, dozens of drivers and crew members were seen walking driver Bubba Wallace’s car to the starting grid.

The video was shared on NASCAR’s Twitter page.

We are one family.



One NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Y1IRI5qpRe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2020

Throughout the day the hashtag #IStandWithBubba was gaining traction on social media less than 24 hours after NASCAR officials said a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

According to a statement Monday from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama, Town’s office, the FBI and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident to determine if any federal charges could be brought against whoever placed the noose in the garage.

Bubba Wallace also posted on Twitter Monday just before the race with the caption “Together.”