DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

(WJHL)- In a statement on Twitter late Monday night NASCAR officials released an update on driver Ryan Newman’s condition after a fiery crash at the tail end of the Daytona 500.

The statement below says in part, “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver Ryan Newman rushed to hospital after horrific wreck at Daytona