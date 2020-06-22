NASCAR drivers share support on social media for Bubba Wallace after noose found in his garage over weekend

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace prepares by his car for qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution the week before at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL) – NASCAR drivers are sharing their support for fellow driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage in Talladega over the weekend.

NASCAR issued a statement following the incident, saying the organization was “angry and outraged.”

An investigation has been launched to determine who was responsible, and NASCAR says whoever is found to be responsible will be eliminated from the sport.

Wallace himself tweeted out his own statement saying that the incident left him saddened and reminded him of how much progress must be made in society.

Wallace also said he has seen overwhelming support and the display will not make him back down from his beliefs.

Other fellow drivers tweeted out their support of Wallace and expressed their desire to see action taken.

I don’t worry about our sport. I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction. I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 22, 2020

I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure…When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020

I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020

Other athletes and public figures have also expressed their support of Wallace and their commitment to standing with him.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against @BubbaWallace in Talladega – there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Full statement: https://t.co/wmwVCOFd4B pic.twitter.com/mcFXKUynRs — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 22, 2020

It’s unreal what happened yesterday to our friend. @BubbaWallace is an incredibly kind, caring, & generous soul. His heart is filled with love. For millions of strangers, he stands up & fights every day. And someone who doesn’t love themselves tried to damper those spirits… — Rutledge Wood (@RutledgeWood) June 22, 2020