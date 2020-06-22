NASCAR drivers share support on social media for Bubba Wallace after noose found in his garage over weekend

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL) – NASCAR drivers are sharing their support for fellow driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage in Talladega over the weekend.
NASCAR issued a statement following the incident, saying the organization was “angry and outraged.”
An investigation has been launched to determine who was responsible, and NASCAR says whoever is found to be responsible will be eliminated from the sport.
Wallace himself tweeted out his own statement saying that the incident left him saddened and reminded him of how much progress must be made in society.
Wallace also said he has seen overwhelming support and the display will not make him back down from his beliefs.
Other fellow drivers tweeted out their support of Wallace and expressed their desire to see action taken.
Other athletes and public figures have also expressed their support of Wallace and their commitment to standing with him.