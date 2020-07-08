NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson cleared to return to racing after testing positive for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. (WJHL) – NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to return to racing after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson will race in the upcoming Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway.
Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and subsequently missed the the race in Indianapolis that Sunday.
Hendrick Motorsports reports that Johnson never experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.
Four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested after Johnson’s diagnosis, and each one of them received a negative test result.