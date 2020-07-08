NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson cleared to return to racing after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2020 file photo Jimmie Johnson climbs intp his car before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will test an Indy car next week on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He’s long said he is open to racing in the series but did not want to compete on ovals out of safety concerns. On Friday, July 3, 2020, he indicated recent safety improvements have softened his stance and the Indianapolis 500 is not entirely out of the picture.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CONCORD, N.C. (WJHL) – NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to return to racing after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson will race in the upcoming Cup Series at Kentucky Speedway.

NEWS: @JimmieJohnson has been cleared to return and will race this Sunday at Kentucky. https://t.co/Dy8dZ2iIKU — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 8, 2020

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and subsequently missed the the race in Indianapolis that Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports reports that Johnson never experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

Four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested after Johnson’s diagnosis, and each one of them received a negative test result.