Mr. Football Finalist, Greeneville RB Mason Gudger commits to Georgetown

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville running back Mason Gudger had plenty of interest from all across the nation, but the Mr. Football Finalist made his selection on Friday by committing to Georgetown.

The Hoyas are getting one of the best that’s every suited up for the Greene Devils. The senior racked up over 16-hundred rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. The back also added four scores through the air, giving him a school-record 204 points this season.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to Georgetown University! I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have helped along the way. Go Hoyas! #22tothe202 #HoyaSaxa @coachsgarlata @CoachSEmerson @CoachRSpence @Spradlen2536 @coachcraw4d pic.twitter.com/oVXznsloEq — Mason Gudger (@GudgerMason) January 28, 2022

Gudger was the lone representative from the Tri-Cities at the Mr. Football Awards ceremony, a year after the area had three finalists and two winners.