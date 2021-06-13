Mother Nature impacts Appalachian League’s Saturday Showdowns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s game against Bluefield was the only Tri-Cities Appy League game played in its entirety Saturday night with Bristol’s and Johnson City’s contests getting postponed.

The River Riders-Ridge Runners showdown was paused due to the weather, but Elizabethton was energized once the game resumed. E-Town chalked up six unanswered runs to close out for the 6-2 victory.

Finishing the week strong! pic.twitter.com/UfDOfaQ4Wf — Elizabethton River Riders (@elzriverriders) June 13, 2021

Johnson City and Greeneville didn’t even get a full inning of action in before the game was postponed due to heavy rain. The Flyboys snuck in a run before the contest got pushed back when Chris Williams hit into a fielders choice, scoring Homer Bailey Junior.

The Bristol-Kingsport game was called way before anyone was close to throwing a pitch with the Axmen tweeting out a memo around noon that their showdown was getting postponed due to the weather.