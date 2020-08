FILE — In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway. He’s the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders. He now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021.

Moses says he was “hired to do a job, not because of what color I am.”

Nashville Superspeedway is set to return to the NASCAR schedule in 2021 after a 10-year absences.