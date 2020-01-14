Truist Park new name for Atlanta Braves’ ballpark

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 9: General view during the first inning of Game Five of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park on October 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark.

It’s been know as SunTrust Park the past three seasons. The change follows SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp.

The new stadium name was unveiled on Tuesday. Most new signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against the Miami Marlins on April 3. The SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.

Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for at least 20 years.

