Science Hill alum Daniel Norris set to start 1st game of season Sunday

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris is set to return to the mound Sunday for the first time this season. The Johnson City native will start Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.

Norris missed most of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but after being cleared he worked on his game at the Tigers’ alternate training site.

The Science Hill alum is back in the majors, pitching in the new 7-inning doubleheader that the MLB is trying this year in an effort to make up games and keep doubleheaders as a frequent feasible option.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories