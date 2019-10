ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WJHL) – Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent right elbow surgery Wednesday in New York, the organization announced on Friday.

The Braves said Dr. David Altchek removed three fragments and cleaned up multiple bone spurs during the procedure.

The team expects Freeman to be ready for spring training next season.

The four-time MLB All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI over 158 games this season.