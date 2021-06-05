MLB, USA Baseball announce new initiatives in Appy League communities

Builds on MLB’s Efforts to Support Baseball Across the Region as Appalachian League Begins Season Under New Format

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the heels a historic opening night for the Appalachian League, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball added to the momentum by announcing new initiatives for Appalachian League cities.

One of the initiatives include bringing the “Fun At Bat” school programs and USA Baseball Community Coaching Clinics to all Appalachian League communities. These programs will allow kids to grow on and off the field by getting guidance of top coaches and mentors.

Along with the school programs, it was announced the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will play an exhibition game in each Appalachian League city over the first two weeks in July. The schedule for the cities in the Tri-Cities area are below.

MLB’s Executive Vice President Morgan Sword mentioned how important it was to be part of Appalachian League communities.

“We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with USA Baseball and deepen our commitment to this region. When we first unveiled the new Appalachian League format, we made clear that we are committed to supporting baseball in these communities.”