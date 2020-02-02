Mississippi St. Uses Second Half Surge to Pull Away from UT

The Vols 86-73 loss to the Bulldogs marks their third-straight defeat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJHL) – Despite the Tennessee men’s basketball team leading by six points at halftime, Mississippi State picked up the pace in the second half to pull away for a 86-73 victory Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Volunteers featured four double digit scorers, including freshman forward Uros Plavsic and freshman guard Santiago Vescovi, who each chalked up a team-high 16 points. Junior guard Jalen Johnson (13) and senior guard Jordan Bowden (12) were the other two players to score more than 10.

Sophomore forward Reggie Perry was a beast on the blocks, chalking up a game-high 24 points and 12 boards. Freshman guard D.J. Stewart chipped in 20 points and four rebounds.

Tennessee hopes to snap its three-game winning streak at Alabama on Tuesday. The contest starts at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.