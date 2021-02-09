Milligan’s late heroics lift Buffs over Truett McConnell

The Buffs Tyler Faulkenberry scored five points in the final 30 seconds to help lift Milligan to a 67-63 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior guard Tyler Faulkenberry stepped up when Milligan needed him most, driving to the lane to get the go-ahead bucket with under 30 seconds to play in the Buffs 67-63 come-from-behind victory over Truett McConnell Tuesday night.

The Elizabethton squad bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Point with 18 points from graduate forward David Tripp. Freshman guard Finn McClure and junior forward Josh Thomas each chipped in 10 points.

Truett McConnell junior forward Enocka Franky led all scorers with 24 points, going 10-for-19 from the field.

These two teams run it back when the Buffs travel to the Bears on Thursday.