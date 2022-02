MILLIGAN, Tenn. (February 25, 2022) – The Milligan University women’s basketball outscored Point 28-14 in the fourth quarter and punched their ticket to the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championship game with a 71-54 victory at the MeadowView Convention Center on Friday night.

Milligan advances to 25-7 and Point falls to 24-7.

Milligan will square off with fifth-seeded Reinhardt for the AAC Tournament title tomorrow at MeadowView at 3:00 p.m.