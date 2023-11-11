KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buffs’ volleyball squad set a new program record with 15 consecutive wins on Friday afternoon, as they cruised past 7-seed Bluefield, 3-0.

After falling behind early in the first set, Milligan (26-6) rallied to dominate the opening frame, 25-11. The tournament’s second seed rolled for the remainder of the match, winning the final two sets 25-17 and 25-15.

Shelby Miller led all players with 14 kills, while Ella Maiden (13) and Taylor Pavich (10) both finished with double-digit kills. The AAC Setter of the Year, Kolbie Greene notched 38 assists and 20 digs in the victory.

Bluefield University (18-15) was led by Liangelys Santana’s eight kills.

Milligan will meet Bryan in the AAC semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of that match will play for a conference championship at 4:30 p.m.