The Buffaloes scored 16 or less in the final two sets against Reinhardt

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan volleyball saw its 13-game winning streak come to an end with Reinhardt sweeping the Buffaloes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship game Saturday night.

Doneva Bays and her squad head into the tournament with a 24-11 record since the top two teams from each conference make the tournament. The national tournament starts next Saturday.