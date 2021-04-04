Milligan, Tennessee Wesleyan split Saturday’s twin bill

The Bulldogs won the first game 15-7, while the Buffs buckled down to take the second 2-1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After getting overpowered 15-7 in game one, Milligan responded with a 2-1 victory against Tennessee Wesleyan in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The No.1-ranked Bulldogs outscored the Buffs 8-0 in the first game before the Tri-Cities squad responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tennessee Wesleyan answered with seven more runs in the seventh and eighth.

Wesleyan picked up in the second contest where it left off in the first, scoring a run in the opening frame. Milligan buckled down the rest of the way, chalking up the responding run in the second then finishing the contest in the eighth with junior Justin Greene drawing a bases loaded walk.

The split doubleheader gives the Buffs a 21-14 overall record, while a 9-8 mark in the conference. Milligan travels to CIU next weekend.