Milligan splits twin bill with 15th-ranked Truett McConnell

The Buffs punched its ticket to the NAIA Softball National Championship tournament with a 10-2 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan softball team welcomed 15th-ranked Truett McConnell with open arms in the first game of their doubleheader with a 10-2 victory at Anglin Softball Field Saturday afternoon.

All but two players in the Buffs starting lineup recorded hits with sophomore outfielder Katie Cronin going 1-3 with two RBI’s and a walk. The victory marked their ninth-straight win.

Another big day for the Buffs!! 🥎



✅ Beat the No. 15 team in the nation

✅ Win for the ninth straight time

✅ Move one step closer to the #AACSB title

✅ Punch ticket to national championshiphttps://t.co/SqIlRMqRLI pic.twitter.com/0sLOCK1ceJ — Milligan University Athletics (@MilliganBuffs) April 17, 2021

The Elizabethton squad was brought back down to earth in game two, dropping 5-3. Once again Cronin was the strongest batter in the lineup, finishing with two hits and two RBI’s. Sophomore second baseman Grace Jones chalked up two hits as well.

The Buffs still hold a slight lead in the conference standings over the Bears with Milligan wrapping up their regular season with a home doubleheader against Brenau on Monday.